ICC confirms second major cyberattack, calls for global support

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed it was the target of another sophisticated and highly targeted cyberattack, marking the second major breach in recent years.

In a statement released Monday, June 30, the court said its internal systems swiftly detected and contained the threat. While the full scope of the breach is still being assessed, initial containment and mitigation measures have already been implemented.

The ICC stressed the importance of transparency, stating that public disclosure of the incident is vital to maintaining trust and accountability among its States Parties.

“The Court considers it essential to inform the public and its States Parties about such incidents as well as efforts to address them,” the ICC said.

Officials underscored that international institutions like the ICC—tasked with prosecuting individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes—are becoming frequent targets of cyber threats intended to undermine their mission.

The ICC also renewed its call for stronger international support, warning that without collective defense, justice institutions remain vulnerable.

“Such support ensures the Court’s capacity to implement its critical mandate of justice and accountability, which is a shared responsibility of all States Parties,” it added.

Details about the perpetrators and the specific objectives behind the cyberattack remain unknown. The court said it would release further updates as the ongoing impact analysis progresses.