Abu Dhabi conducts first trial of drone parcel delivery

Abu Dhabi has launched its first test flight for drone-based parcel deliveries as part of efforts to explore autonomous logistics solutions in the emirate.

The pilot flight was conducted in Khalifa City, where a drone transported a package from a local post office to a designated drop zone using a secure winch-based delivery system.

A video released by the Abu Dhabi Media Office showed the drone in operation, carrying a parcel and lowering it to the ground with a winch—a cable-powered device that enables package delivery without the drone having to land.

The trial is part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s plan to introduce smarter and more connected mobility options in the emirate. It was supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), aviation tech company LODD, and logistics group 7X.

ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster is leading this initiative to promote future-ready infrastructure and local production. Regulatory bodies including the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Integrated Transport Centre are closely involved in overseeing safety and operations.

“This pilot is a powerful example of the kind of local partnerships and forward-thinking strategies that drive long-term economic and infrastructure value for the Emirate,” said Omran Malek of ADIO.

Humaid Saber Al Hameli of the Integrated Transport Centre said the project highlights the safe integration of unmanned aerial vehicles in the city’s transport system.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority for the Integrated Transport Centre. We continue to advance the regulatory frameworks necessary to support the safe and effective integration of unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport ecosystem,” he added.

The trial is just the first phase in plans to expand drone-based logistics services across the city in the future.