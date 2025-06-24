UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar reopen airspace after temporary suspension

Some countries in the Middle East have announced the reopening of their airspace after temporary suspensions following Iran’s recent strikes on a US military base in Qatar.

In the UAE, Dubai Airports confirmed the full resumption of operations and assured the public that the safety and well-being of all travelers and aviation staff remain their top priority.

“While Dubai Airports is working with airlines to ensure flights operate according to schedule, some flights may experience delays or cancellations,” Dubai Airports said.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports urged travelers to double-check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

“The safety of our travelers is our foremost priority. As of 24 June 2025, in light of current events and flight disruptions, Abu Dhabi Airports advises all passengers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport,” Zayed International Airport said in a social media post.

In Kuwait, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced that Kuwaiti airspace has reopened and regular flights have resumed at Kuwait International Airport.

In a post on X, officials said this decision followed thorough assessments with local and international partners to confirm the stability of airspace conditions.

In Bahrain, the Civil Aviation Affairs also confirmed the complete reopening of the Kingdom’s airspace.

These updates follow a temporary airspace closure across parts of the Gulf after Iran launched an operation that targeted a US base in Qatar on Monday, prompting airports to take precautionary measures.