HONOR unveils the groundbreaking HONOR Pad 10

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company announced the launch of HONOR Pad 10, a sleek new addition to its tablet lineup. It boasts a stunning 2.5K HONOR Eye Comfort Display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset. Running MagicOS 9.0 (based on Android 15), it offers smart features for improved AI Efficiency & Productivity, including AI Writing Tools, HONOR Notes, HONOR Connect, Magic Portal, and Magic Capsule for a smarter, more intuitive experience.

Stunning at every glance

The HONOR Pad 10 is equipped with a 12.1-inch TFT LCD 2.5K HONOR Eye Comfort Display. Its remarkable screen-to-body ratio of 88% provides an expansive view while the 120Hz dynamic refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and responsive gaming. It also supports a high-definition resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. Experience a more engaging and responsive visual experience, no matter what you’re on – browsing social media, scrolling through lengthy documents, or enjoying graphically rich games.

Powerful hardware for reliable performance

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 mobile platform built on a 4nm process by TSMC. This boosts HONOR Pad 10 with significant performance improvements, including a 50% increase in GPU performance, a 15% boost in CPU performance, and a 20% improvement in energy efficiency. These bring users a more productive and responsive experience for everyday tasks and heavy-duty tasks for work or leisure.

The HONOR Pad 10 also comes with a robust 10,100mAh battery, which is manufactured by high-energy-density materials that boost a high energy density of 729Wh/L in only 2.48mm cell thickness. With this compact yet powerful battery, the HONOR Pad 10 empowers users to focus on what matters most – productivity and creativity – without being tethered to battery level. With this compact yet powerful battery, the HONOR Pad 10 empowers users to focus on what matters most – productivity and creativity – without being tethered to battery level. It supports 35W wired charging and 66W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly power up their devices to usable levels within minutes for continuous enjoyment.

Charming and portable design

The HONOR Pad 10 blends charm and functionality with an ultra-slim and lightweight body that is only 6.29mm thin and 525g light. It features an integrated metal unibody that gives off a warm metallic sheen for a refined feel. On the back, its design is accentuated by the Starlight Cloud Ring and a family-style circular lens, shaped through high-precision fine carving to create a symmetrical composition that plays beautifully with light and shadow.

Write better & faster with AI

Designed for seamless productivity, the HONOR Pad 10 with MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15) offers tools like HONOR Notes, HONOR Docs, and AI Writing Tools, plus HONOR Connect, Magic Portal, and Magic Capsule for an efficient, intelligent workflow.

For example, the AI Writing Tools empower users to efficiently read and edit any kind of work document. It supports a wide range of writing functions, including drafting text from scratch, polishing or rephrasing existing content, expanding ideas, and checking grammar and spelling across multiple languages. This tool is designed to help users complete writing tasks more efficiently and creatively.

With advanced HONOR Spatial Audio technology, the HONOR Pad 10 offers the ultimate and stunning audio experience. Six powerful speakers deliver a wider, more expansive soundstage, enveloping you in rich, dynamic audio. This is further enhanced by HONOR Sound, which provides full-range sound effects, rendering crisp highs, refined midrange, and enhanced bass. Whether you’re using built-in speakers or your favorite headphones, the HONOR Pad 10’s spatial audio technology creates a truly immersive soundscape, anytime, anywhere. With both Hi-Res Audio and Wireless Hi-Res Audio certifications, the HONOR Pad 10 guarantees high-quality, authentic sound reproduction, making it perfect for enjoying movies, music, and more.

Thanks to HONOR’s bidirectional vocal enhancement technology, the HONOR Pad 10 features advanced AI Noise Reduction and Voice Amplification, for calls, meetings, and online learning. Voice Amplification effectively filters out electrical noise and highlights vocals to allow spoken words to be clearly heard. Simultaneously, AI Noise Reduction not only reduces background noise during sound transmission but also intelligently recognizes and amplifies the speaker’s voice. These advanced technologies work in tandem to excel at highlighting and amplifying human voices. Whether you’re participating in online classes or attending virtual meetings, the HONOR Pad 10 ensures you hear and are heard with unparalleled clarity.

Pricing and availability

The HONOR Pad 10 is now available in Gray. Consumers can purchase starting from June 27 at a price of AED 1199. Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 837 including HONOR Case, HONOR Keyboard and HONOR Pen. Consumers can purchase from HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Store, Sharaf DG, Emax, EROS, Jumbo, Lulu, Ecity, KM Trading, Etisalat by e&,