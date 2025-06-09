78% of Filipinos support impeachment trial for VP Sara Duterte — OCTA survey

A majority of Filipinos support subjecting Vice President Sara Duterte to an impeachment trial, according to a new national survey conducted by OCTA Research.

The survey, conducted from April 20 to 24, revealed that 78% of respondents favor the conduct of a Senate impeachment trial for Duterte, while 13% oppose it and 9% remain undecided or expressed no opinion.

Regional and Demographic Breakdown

Support for the impeachment trial was strongest in the Visayas (87%), followed by the National Capital Region (83%), Mindanao (77%), and Balance Luzon (73%). Notably, unanimous support was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region (100%), while high levels of support were also observed in Western Visayas (95%) and the Davao Region (95%).

Disagreement was relatively low across most regions, though notable dissent was seen in Zamboanga Peninsula (34%), CARAGA (25%), Central Mindanao (25%), CALABARZON (21%), and BARMM (20%).

Support remained consistently high across all socio-economic classes, with the strongest backing from adults aged 25–34 (84%) and 65–74 (82%).

OCTA also noted that 91% of Filipinos are aware of the impeachment case filed against Vice President Duterte.

Background and Legal Developments

The impeachment complaint, signed by 215 members of the House of Representatives in February, accuses Duterte of graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and other high crimes.

While the House transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate the same day, the upper chamber deferred its deliberation, with Senate President Chiz Escudero saying the reading of the complaint was postponed to June 11, ahead of Congress’ sine die adjournment on June 13.

Vice President Duterte has publicly welcomed the opportunity to address the allegations, stating she is “thankful for the chance to clear her name.” However, she has also filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking to block the impeachment trial on constitutional grounds.

A separate Social Weather Stations–Stratbase poll released on May 29 found that 88% of Filipinos believe Duterte should directly respond to the charges and clarify issues of corruption.