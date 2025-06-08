Philippines grants visa-free entry to Indian tourists starting June 8

Indian tourists can now enter the Philippines visa-free starting June 8, 2025, according to a new policy announced by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Indian nationals are allowed to stay for up to 14 days in the country without a visa, provided they show valid documents, such as a passport valid for at least six months, a confirmed hotel booking, proof of funds, and a return or onward ticket.

Those holding valid visas or residence permits from countries like the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, the Schengen area, Singapore, or the UK (AJACSSUK) may enter the Philippines visa-free for up to 30 days. They must also show a valid passport and a return or onward ticket.

The DFA clarified that this visa-free entry is strictly for tourism and cannot be extended or changed into another visa type while in the country. Travelers must not have any negative immigration records with the Bureau of Immigration.

Indian citizens planning to stay longer or visit for reasons other than tourism must still apply for the appropriate visa from a Philippine embassy or consulate.

Eligible applicants may also apply for e-Visas through the official Philippine eVisa website. However, these e-Visas also cannot be extended or converted into other visa types.