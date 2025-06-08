Latest NewsNewsSports

Carlos Yulo bags gold, 3 bronze medals at Asian Gymnastics 2025

Photo courtesy: agugymnastics and c_edrielzxs/IG

Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo once again proved his world-class form after bagging four medals, including a gold, at the 2025 Asian Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Jecheon, South Korea.

Yulo secured his fourth consecutive gold in the floor exercise, topping the finals with a score of 14.600.

He added three bronze medals in other events as he placed third in the vault finals, registering a score of 14.333, following Iran’s Olfati Mahdi (14.500), with China’s Huang Mingqi taking silver (14.400).

In the parallel bars, he scored 14.166, placing behind Japan’s Oka Shinnosuke (14.700) and Tsunogai Tomoharu (14.466).

He also earned a bronze at the individual all-around, with a total score of 83.632, finishing behind Oka (85.131) and Hasegawa Kazuma (83.965), both from Japan.

In the horizontal bar finals, Yulo finished seventh with a score of 12.000.

