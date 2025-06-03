Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Run returns this November as part of month-long fitness challenge

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 seconds ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s biggest city-wide running event, Dubai Run, is making a comeback on November 23 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025.

The annual run will once again transform Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive track for residents of all ages.

The run is part of the larger 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge, set from November 1 to 30. All activities are free, and participants can expect workout classes, community fitness hubs, and themed events across the city.

More events are scheduled throughout the month, including Dubai Ride on November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle from November 8 to 9, and a new finale called Dubai Yoga on November 30.

Last year’s challenge saw a record-breaking 2.7 million people join. Participants said they experienced benefits such as better fitness, stronger self-confidence, and lower stress levels.

The challenge, launched in 2017 by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day.

Organizers say this year’s edition supports the “Year of the Community” and hopes to unite more families, friends, and workplaces in living healthier lives.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino8 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

NRN DMW

DMW launches ‘one-stop’ reintegration fair for OFWs and families

1 hour ago
30th anniv dmw

DMW celebrates 30 years of honoring OFWs, reaffirms pledge to safeguard rights and opportunities

2 hours ago
MRT istock

LRT, MRT to launch cashless fare payments starting July, says DOTr

2 hours ago
Pro

HONOR 400 series delivers flagship performance without the flagship price tag

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button