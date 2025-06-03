Dubai Run returns this November as part of month-long fitness challenge

Dubai’s biggest city-wide running event, Dubai Run, is making a comeback on November 23 as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025.

The annual run will once again transform Sheikh Zayed Road into a massive track for residents of all ages.

The run is part of the larger 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge, set from November 1 to 30. All activities are free, and participants can expect workout classes, community fitness hubs, and themed events across the city.

More events are scheduled throughout the month, including Dubai Ride on November 2, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle from November 8 to 9, and a new finale called Dubai Yoga on November 30.

Last year’s challenge saw a record-breaking 2.7 million people join. Participants said they experienced benefits such as better fitness, stronger self-confidence, and lower stress levels.

The challenge, launched in 2017 by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, encourages residents to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day.

Organizers say this year’s edition supports the “Year of the Community” and hopes to unite more families, friends, and workplaces in living healthier lives.