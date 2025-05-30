Araw ng Kasarinlan 2025: What you shouldn’t miss at the Philippine Independence Day celebration in Abu Dhabi

The Filipino community in Abu Dhabi is gearing up to celebrate Araw ng Kasarinlan to highlight Filipino heritage, creativity, and unity through vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and community activities.

A full-day celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day will be held on June 21, from 10 AM to 4:30 PM at Al Jaheli Theatre, Erth Hotel, Abu Dhabi, with the theme “Kalayaan 2025: A Festival of Philippine Culture.”

Meanwhile, the most-awaited Mutya ng Kasarinlan 2025 Coronation Night will also showcase the beauty and wits of Filipinas from 6 PM to 10:30 PM.

The event, organized by Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, brings together participants from retail, healthcare, education, finance, logistics, and Philippine-based enterprises, attracting a diverse mix of students, families, professionals, and community groups from across the UAE.

Curious about what to expect? Here are some of the highlights you wouldn’t want to miss!

Parade and Processions

The event kicks off with a Community Parade featuring various Filipino groups, symbolizing unity and national pride. A cultural procession, Sagala, will also be held where participants wear traditional and formal Filipino attire.

Arts and Cultural Exhibits

The celebration will include an Art Exhibit that showcases a range of visual artworks by Filipino artists in the UAE, focusing on expressions of identity, cultural heritage, and the concept of freedom. Onstage, a series of Cultural Performances will be held throughout the day, featuring traditional and contemporary Filipino dances, musical performances by choirs and bands, and segments by youth performers.

Market and Exhibitions

The Kalayaan Market will offer a variety of goods, services, and Filipino food from local vendors. Alongside it, an auto show will display a range of vehicles—from vintage models to modern designs.

Entertainment and Activities

Drum and lyre performances will energize the crowd throughout the day. Attendees can also enjoy interactive games and prizes, making the celebration fun for all ages.

Best of all, admission is free! For overseas Filipinos in the UAE, this is a chance to reconnect with the community, celebrate our heritage, and mark the 127th anniversary of Philippine independence together.