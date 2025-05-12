Dubai Police confiscates 32 jet skis due to safety violations

Dubai Police’s Ports Police Station has confiscated 32 jet skis during an inspection campaign at Fishing Harbour 3. The jet skis were seized due to severe damage, previous involvement in accidents, or being deemed unfit for rental use.

Authorities issued 39 violations to various watercraft for failing to comply with safety regulations and designated operating routes. Some companies were also found lacking proper electronic documentation and clear rental procedures.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station, explained that the campaign aims to enhance maritime safety and ensure that rental companies adhere to safety standards. Immediate warnings were issued to non-compliant companies, and detailed reports were forwarded to licensing and legal authorities.

Using an unlicensed watercraft or operating without authorization in Dubai waters carries a fine of AED 5,000. Meanwhile, operating a watercraft with an expired license without renewal incurs a AED 1,000 fine. Renting out an unfit watercraft or obstructing inspectors also results in a AED 5,000 fine.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi urged jet ski rental companies to conduct regular equipment checks and ensure that all safety protocols are strictly followed before and after rentals. Companies are also advised to comply with all terms and conditions specified in rental contracts.

Dubai Police emphasized that the crackdown is part of continuous efforts to promote safety and transparency in the marine rental sector, ultimately protecting customers and recreational users.