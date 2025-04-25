A tribute to Pope Francis: Beacon of hope, compassion for all

The world stood still on April 21, 2025, as news broke of the passing of Pope Francis, marking the end of a transformative 12-year papacy.

At 7:35 a.m. Rome time, the Vatican announced that the beloved pontiff had died peacefully at the age of 88, following complications from several health conditions and a recent stroke that led to irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis made history in 2013 as the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church. But his legacy reaches far beyond those firsts.

Renowned for his simplicity and compassion, Pope Francis championed the poor, the marginalized, and the environment, choosing humility over grandeur, compassion over protocol, and dialogue over division.

His final Easter, final blessing

Just hours before his passing, Pope Francis summoned the strength to deliver what would be his final public message during Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica—a powerful appeal for peace, mercy, and unity.

“The light of Easter impels us to break down the barriers that create division and are fraught with grave political and economic consequences. It impels us to care for one another, to increase our mutual solidarity, and to work for the integral development of each human person,” read his message to over 20,000 attendees.

As per his request, Pope Francis will be laid to rest outside the Vatican, at Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major—a notable departure from tradition. His funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, at St. Peter’s Square, with hundreds of thousands expected to attend, including global leaders and religious dignitaries.

The Conclave: Choosing a new pope

With the papacy now vacant, the Church enters “sede vacante”—the period before a new pope is elected. The College of Cardinals will soon convene at the Vatican to hold a conclave, a private election process that will take place 15 to 20 days after the burial.

Currently, 135 cardinal-electors under the age of 80 who may vote, including three Filipinos: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Cardinal Jose Advincula, the Archbishop of Manila; and Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, the Bishop of Kalookan.

Ballots will be cast in the Sistine Chapel until a candidate receives a two-thirds majority. Black smoke at the chimney signals no decision; white smoke, the election of a new pope. Once elected, the senior cardinal deacon will step onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to declare: Habemus Papam—“We have a pope.”

Is a Filipino pope possible?

While the process remains confidential, conversations are already turning to possible successors. One name stands out among the identified “papabili,” or those likely to be elected as the next pope, Cardinal Luis Antonio “Chito” Tagle of the Philippines.

Cardinal Tagle, 67, is known for his pastoral heart and strong advocacy for social justice, often referred to as the “Asian Francis.” He was ordained in 1982 and later served as bishop of Imus and archbishop of Manila. In 2012, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI, and in 2019, Pope Francis appointed him as Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Should he be elected, Tagle would become the first Filipino—and the first Asian—pope, making history for both the Church and the Philippines.

Prayers for ‘Lolo Kiko’

Pope Francis also shared a deep connection with Filipinos, home to one of the world’s largest Catholic populations. During his apostolic visit to the Philippines in 2015, he was warmly called “Lolo Kiko”—a term of endearment that means “Grandpa Francis.”

The five-day visit became a spiritual high point for the nation. Over six million faithful gathered for his final Mass at Luneta Park—the largest papal gathering in history.

He also made a powerful statement when he visited Tacloban, just over a year after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) devastated the region. Braving stormy weather, Pope Francis stood in the rain wearing a simple yellow raincoat to celebrate Mass in memory of their lost loved ones, bringing both solace and hope to a grieving nation.

Beyond the Philippine shores, Pope Francis often honored the role of OFWs, calling them “smugglers of faith”—quiet bearers of the Gospel in foreign lands. Through small acts of love and sacrifice, they spread Christ’s light in homes, hospitals, and communities, planting seeds of faith across the globe.

A legacy remembered: Pope Francis in the UAE

Widely regarded as a pope who embraced the modern world and the one who brought the Church closer to the people, Pope Francis became a symbol of hope for many, even across faiths and nations.

Also one of the defining moments of Pope Francis’ papacy was his 2019 visit to the United Arab Emirates—the first papal visit to the Arabian Peninsula. His message was clear: peace, coexistence, and mutual respect among all religions.

During this historic trip, the Pope met with Muslim leaders and took part in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document, a powerful declaration promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding.

As the Catholic Church looks ahead to new leadership, the legacy of Pope Francis continues to illuminate the path forward. Though he has laid down his earthly staff, his teachings remain: to live with compassion, speak out against injustice, and embrace humility.