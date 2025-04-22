Scientists develop new tool to predict dust storms

Scientists in China have introduced a new technology called iDust, designed to improve predictions of dust storms in desert areas.

According to scientists, these dust storms can block sunlight and cover solar panels, making them less effective.

The iDust tool was created by researchers at the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It offers a faster and more accurate way to forecast dust storms compared to older systems.

“Dust storms not only block sunlight but also accumulate on solar panels, reducing their power output,” said Chen Xi, a scientist involved in a study published in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

This system is important for countries with large solar energy farms in dry and sandy regions. When dust storms are predicted correctly, it helps reduce delays and financial losses.

Compared to the current model used in Europe, iDust produces forecasts with better detail and needs less time—generating 10-day dust forecasts in only six hours after collecting data.

The iDust tool works by including dust movements directly in the weather simulation, allowing for more accurate predictions while only using a little more computer power than usual weather systems.