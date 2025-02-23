Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Ramadan 2025: Working hours for government employees announced

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has officially announced the working hours for government employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, FAHR confirmed in a social media post that federal government working hours will be from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday to Thursday, while operations on Fridays will run from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

FAHR also highlighted the continuation of flexible work arrangements throughout Ramadan. Up to 30% of federal employees will be allowed to work remotely on Fridays, while 70% are expected to work on-site.

This initiative aims to support employee well-being while ensuring business continuity across government entities.

The Holy Month is expected to begin on March 1, though official dates are subject to confirmation based on the moon sighting.

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is observed by Muslims around the world as a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

