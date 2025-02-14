Preserving culture through modern engineering and architecture

The Middle East is home to a rich cultural and architectural heritage, with influences ranging from ancient civilizations to intricate Islamic design. As cities rapidly modernize, a critical question arises: How can cultural identity be seamlessly integrated into contemporary architectural designs?

Urbanization and economic expansion are pushing Middle Eastern cities to embrace futuristic developments. However, many architects and engineers are striving to ensure that modernization does not come at the cost of heritage. Instead of replacing the past, they are weaving traditional aesthetics into contemporary structures to create a harmonious balance between old and new.

The Past vs. The Future: Finding the Right Balance

One of the greatest challenges in modern urban development is preserving cultural heritage while meeting the demands of contemporary infrastructure. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, in particular, is investing heavily in cutting-edge urban projects, positioning itself as a global leader in innovation. Yet, regional architects and planners recognize the need to maintain a sense of identity in their designs.

A panelist at The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects in the Middle East Summit 2025, Arch. Woderick Pareja, senior architect at OBERMEYER Middle East GmbH, emphasized the importance of integrating cultural identity into modern urban developments by incorporating traditional elements like Islamic geometric patterns and mashrabiya (traditional latticework).

In designing mega government projects, Pareja said he prioritizes sustainability by using locally available materials and reusing existing ones, ensuring reduced costs while preserving cultural heritage.

“In fact, by adapting and reusing existing materials, we preserve cultural identity while providing a cost-effective solution for clients. To balance heritage with modern demands, we need to engage the community, follow regulatory requirements, and blend historical elements with futuristic design,” he said.

Also a panelist at the TFT Watchlist Summit 2025, Maya Cochrane, a RIBA Chartered Architect & Health-Centered Design Expert, said that true cultural preservation in architecture goes beyond aesthetics, focusing instead on functionality and environmental responsiveness.

While traditional forms and patterns remain important, the materials used and their interaction with air, light, and heat significantly shape inhabitants’ experiences and overall quality of life in the Middle East, she added.

“The GCC has an opportunity to lead not just in futuristic infrastructure but in a future of design that redefines sustainability from energy and resource conservation to a future that is health-centered for both people and the preservation of the environment,” Cochrane said.

Success Stories: Merging Tradition and Modernity

Several landmark projects in the Middle East serve as prime examples of how architectural heritage can be integrated into contemporary designs.

Pareja cited the Al Ain Hospital and Sheikh Tahnoun Hospital as examples. These hospitals showcase sustainable building designs with glazed facades, natural lighting, and stone materials, reflecting cultural heritage while meeting modern demands.

Another notable example is Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, a sustainable urban development that incorporates traditional wind towers for natural cooling alongside eco-friendly technology, he said.

“These projects demonstrate how heritage and innovation can coexist harmoniously,” Pareja noted, emphasizing the importance of balancing cultural preservation with futuristic design.

For Cochrane, projects like the Louvre Abu Dhabi by Jean Nouvel integrate traditional Islamic patterns with advanced engineering, while Expo 2020’s Terra Sustainability Pavilion demonstrates sustainable design inspired by local ecosystems, collecting sunlight and water to support environmental goals.

“Heritage preservation isn’t just about maintaining facades; it’s about ensuring that what we build today is worthy of becoming the heritage of the future. Or if we can truly be honest, realise that some of what we design is not going to last and therefore we need to design differently,” Cochrane said.

Future Lens: The Path Ahead for Middle Eastern Architecture

Looking ahead, architects and engineers are exploring new ways to merge modernity with cultural heritage. Several upcoming projects in the Middle East seek to redefine urban landscapes without erasing history. By collaborating with historians, artists, and cultural experts, architects can ensure that future developments remain contextually relevant and meaningful.

Future-defining projects in the Middle East won’t just push technological boundaries; they’ll redefine sustainability by prioritizing human and planetary health, cultural identity, and material stewardship.

Cochrane then challenges engineers and architect: “What if in the future we didn’t need to worry about whether our buildings, spaces, and environment were healthy? Is that not the sustainable future you want to be part of?”

As the Middle East continues to evolve, its architectural identity must not be lost in the rush toward modernization. Instead, by embracing the past while innovating for the future, the region is setting an example for how cultural heritage and contemporary design can coexist in harmony.