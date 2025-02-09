Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Louvre Abu Dhabi breaks records with over 1.4 million visitors in 2024; highest in 7 years

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi marked a historic 2024 with over 1.4 million visitors—the museum’s highest annual attendance since its grand opening in 2017.

This milestone brings its total visitor count to 6 million over seven years.

According to the Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi, tourists made up 84% of the total attendance this year.

Among all visitors, including both international tourists and UAE residents, China and Russia topped the demographics with 12% each, followed by India at 7% and France and the UK at 6% each.

The museum also set single-day attendance records during major events, with 15,075 visitors on International Museum Day in May and 15,477 on UAE National Day in December. These figures were driven by innovative programming and special exhibitions that captured global attention.

Last year, exhibitions such as Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances and Cartier: Islamic Inspiration and Modern Design drew hundreds of thousands of visitors, while the Children’s Museum attracted 357,117 young visitors through interactive exhibits and creative initiatives.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

chiz escudero fb

Escudero: No special session for Duterte impeachment; Senate will wait formal request

6 mins ago
IMG 2573

Miss Universe 2025 to be held in Thailand

5 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2025 02 08T140531.792

Air Busan becomes first airline in the world to officially ban power banks in carry-on bags

24 hours ago
iStock 1148717750

DMW seeks for joint monitoring system for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia

1 day ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button