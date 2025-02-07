Celebrate love at Chinese Star Restaurant this Valentine’s Day!

This February 14, 2025, celebrate the month of love with us at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC! While Valentine’s Day comes once a year, we believe that love should always be cherished—and we show our love for our customers every day through delicious food, a welcoming ambiance, and exceptional service.

Indulge in a feast of flavors as we offer a wide variety of dishes, from refreshing drinks and delightful sweets to our Sushi Bar, Dim Sum Station, Asian Cuisine, BBQ Stations, and the best Hot Pot in Dubai! Enjoy top-quality food at affordable prices, all while experiencing a cozy atmosphere that makes every dining moment special.

Special Valentine’s offers:

Boodle Fight Feast – Only AED 99, perfect for 3-4 Pax to share and enjoy with loved ones.

Rose Shrimp Dumplings – A delightful treat for just AED 9.90 that you’ll absolutely love.

Exclusive Valentine’s gift!

To make your visit even sweeter, we’ve prepared a special surprise gift for you! Simply spend a minimum of AED 50 in any of our sections on February 14, 2025, and receive a special token of appreciation from us.

Private VIP rooms available

Looking for a more intimate celebration? Our VIP rooms are available for any occasion, ensuring a private, fun-filled dining experience with family, friends, or your special someone.

Come and celebrate love with us this Valentine’s Day! See you at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, Al Ghurair Centre, First Floor (near the cinema). Call us for more details at 04 354 1588 or message us on our Whatsapp at 052 915 1988 and follow us on our Social Media Platform for more offers and upcoming events.