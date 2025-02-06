Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino Social Club receives Platinum Award, AED75K from CDA

The Filipino Social (FilSoc) Club was awarded the Platinum Award by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in recognition of its outstanding performance as one of the leading non-profit organizations in Dubai.

This prestigious award is under the Ethraa Empowerment Program by the Community Development Authority (CDA), Government of Dubai!

According to a photo posted on Facebook by FilSoc Vice President Ellanie Villena, the Filipino organization has been awarded AED 75,000 for its achievements and services.

“We are pleased to inform you that your organization has been awarded AED 75,000 as a token of appreciation and gratitude for your outstanding achievements and exceptional services, which have had a positive impact and a remarkable footprint in serving the community throughout 2024,” a letter from the CDA stated.

FilSoc is a CDA-regulated, non-profit, non-political, and non-religious organization with a vision to unite all Overseas Filipinos. It has been officially licensed by the CDA since June 24, 2019, and continues to serve as a vital support network for the Filipino community in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the FilSoc Club expressed its thanks on its Facebook page: “We are incredibly honored and proud to receive the Platinum Award, among the 25 most distinguished non-profit organizations under the Ethraa Empowerment Program by the Community Development Authority (CDA), Government of Dubai!”

“This Platinum Award at the Ethraa Awards belongs to the entire Filipino community in Dubai,” it wrote. “We are inspired to continue our work and make a positive impact.”

FilSoc, in its Facebook post, extended its thanks to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.E. Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of CDA; Mr. Mohamed Al Mheri, Director of Social Regulations Department; and Mr. Saeed Al Muhairi, Head of Monitoring and Inspection Section.

It also expressed its gratitude to its members: President Ericson Reyes, Vice President Ellanie Villena, Secretary Christian Belleza, Treasurer Iris Omandam, Auditor Ruzell Aguilar, PRO Zyra Rey, and Board Members Cecilia Leoparte, Jomana Mohammad, and Ahmad Almatrooshi.

The Ethraa Empowerment Program evaluates organizations through a detailed performance system, classifying them into three categories: Diamond for exceptional services to vulnerable groups, Platinum for outstanding service quality and integration of priority groups, and Gold for innovative and inclusive initiatives.

