Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

QC Rep. Ralph Tulfo apologizes for using Edsa busway

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @ralph.tulfo/IG

Quezon City Representative Ralph Tulfo issued an apology on January 28 after his vehicle was caught using the Edsa busway.

In a statement, he denied using any influence or invoking the name of a government official to avoid being apprehended and confirmed that he has already paid the penalty for the violation.

“I wholeheartedly ask for the public’s forgiveness and understanding. I promise to undertake all measures to avoid this kind of lapse in the future,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo also stated that he would undergo a seminar on traffic rules to prevent future violations. His father, Senator Raffy Tulfo, defended him, insisting that his son did not abuse his position.

He clarified that Representative Tulfo had not used the special plate number 8, which members of the House of Representatives are entitled to use.

The incident occurred when Tulfo’s vehicle entered the bus-only lane along Edsa, which is reserved for authorized buses, ambulances, and certain government vehicles.

It also applies to high-ranking officials such as the president, vice president, and Supreme Court justices. Senator Tulfo added that his son’s driver was in a hurry, which led to the violation, but reassured the public that his son was not being abusive.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

job street

Marcos plans more job in fairs outside Metro Manila to expand job access

1 min ago
Ybeth Photo 60

MTRCB clarifies controversial Pepsi Paloma film not under review

29 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 26T094336.396

Marcos certifies as urgent a senate bill postponing BARMM elections

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 29T133244.350

Romualdez: House pushes for ₱200 wage hike to address cost of living pressures

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button