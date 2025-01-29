QC Rep. Ralph Tulfo apologizes for using Edsa busway

Quezon City Representative Ralph Tulfo issued an apology on January 28 after his vehicle was caught using the Edsa busway.

In a statement, he denied using any influence or invoking the name of a government official to avoid being apprehended and confirmed that he has already paid the penalty for the violation.

“I wholeheartedly ask for the public’s forgiveness and understanding. I promise to undertake all measures to avoid this kind of lapse in the future,” Tulfo said.

Tulfo also stated that he would undergo a seminar on traffic rules to prevent future violations. His father, Senator Raffy Tulfo, defended him, insisting that his son did not abuse his position.

He clarified that Representative Tulfo had not used the special plate number 8, which members of the House of Representatives are entitled to use.

The incident occurred when Tulfo’s vehicle entered the bus-only lane along Edsa, which is reserved for authorized buses, ambulances, and certain government vehicles.

It also applies to high-ranking officials such as the president, vice president, and Supreme Court justices. Senator Tulfo added that his son’s driver was in a hurry, which led to the violation, but reassured the public that his son was not being abusive.