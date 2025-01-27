Socialite Small Laude’s husband Philip takes legal action over alleged affair

Vlogger and socialite Small Laude’s husband, billionaire businessman, Philip Laude, seeks a writ of habeas data against his alleged mistress, Precious Lara Su, also known as Mae Larra O. Sumicad.

The issue started in December 2024, when rumors spread online about Philip’s involvement in an affair after alleged screenshots of conversations between him and Su were leaked.

The screenshots allegedly show that Su is in a romantic relationship with Philip, who continuously professes his love for her and expresses dissatisfaction with his marriage to Small.

In a report by ‘Bilyonaryo,’ the ‘Candyman’ heir asked the Pasig Regional Trial Court, Branch 160, for a write of habeas data against his alleged mistress and anyone working with her.

A writ of habeas data is a legal tool that protects an individual’s right to privacy. It can be filed to either stop the spread of harmful information or correct any inaccurate or illegal data being held against an individual.

Small Laude is a well-known celebrity endorser and brand ambassador. Her husband, Philip Laude, is a successful businessman who owns an online stock trading company. Philip frequently appears in Small’s popular vlog videos, garnering over a million views.

Additionally, his family is behind ‘Candyman,’ the company famous for its beloved White Rabbit candy brand.

Meanwhile, Su is a rising starlet with Viva Max Philippines, having signed a contract with the entertainment company in October 2023.