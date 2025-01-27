Marcos pays tribute to late movie icon Gloria Romero

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed his sorrow following the death of Gloria Romero, a legendary figure in Philippine cinema, who passed away at the age of 91.

In his statement, Marcos described Romero as “one of Philippine cinema’s great icons,” sharing his admiration for her as both an actress and a person.

“I first met Gloria Romero on the set of ‘Iginuhit ng Tadhana,’ and have been an admirer of her work ever since,” Marcos recalled.

“She was always a great lady with the dignity of a true star.” Romero, whose illustrious career spanned over 70 years, earned numerous awards for her performances in films such as ‘Magnifico’, ‘Tanging Yaman’, and ‘Rainbow’s Sunset’

She was also known for her appearances in various television shows.

Her wake is held at Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City, where tributes have been pouring in from fellow celebrities. Marcos concluded by saying, “The world of Filipino cinema and all of entertainment will never forget her.”