Senators withdraw support for teen pregnancy prevention bill over sexual education provisions

For illustrative purposes only

Six senators have retracted their signatures from the committee report on Senate Bill 1979, the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill, citing concerns over its provisions on Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE).

Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Cynthia Villar, and Bong Go, in a joint letter to Senate President Francis Escudero, called for further discussions with stakeholders to address the concerns raised.

While acknowledging the importance of tackling adolescent pregnancy, the lawmakers stressed the need to refine the bill to clarify misconceptions and address objections, particularly regarding the CSE curriculum.

Senator Jinggoy Estrada also withdrew his support after hearing concerns from private groups, while Senator Bong Revilla cited conflicts with his own legislative goals and the bill’s provisions.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, sponsor of the bill, intends to file a substitute measure to address the objections.

The bill’s CSE provision mandates the integration of sexual education at all educational levels, which some critics, including former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., have condemned as overly permissive and aligned with international standards.

However, Hontiveros defended the bill, clarifying that it would not adopt controversial international curricula, but would be tailored to the Filipino context. Despite the withdrawal of support, discussions continue as lawmakers seek a balanced approach to preventing adolescent pregnancy while addressing public concerns.

