Over 80,000 OFWs, families receive medical care at OFW hospital in 2024

The OFW Hospital in San Fernando City, Pampanga, provided critical healthcare services to over 80,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in 2024, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to improving medical care for Filipino migrant workers.

Dr. Ralph Julius Mendoza, the Medical Center Chief, reported that a total of 86,371 OFWs and their dependents received care last year.

Among them, 41,282 were treated as outpatients, 523 were admitted as inpatients, and 2,711 received urgent medical services. In addition, 41,855 patients benefited from specialized services such as radiology, cardiology, respiratory care, and laboratory tests.

The hospital also operates its own pharmacy, offering essential medications to support patient care.

In recognition of its progress, the OFW Hospital achieved several milestones in 2024, including its accreditation as a Level 1 Specialty Hospital with 50-bed capacity, as well as being recognized as a PhilHealth-accredited and KONSULTA-provider institution. Additionally, the hospital rolled out packages for Pre-Employment Medical Examinations and introduced the Medical Assistance and Medical Repatriation Program for repatriated OFWs.

A significant milestone was marked in December 2024 when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac led the groundbreaking ceremony for the OFW Hospital-Bagong Pilipinas Cancer Care Center. This expansion aims to offer critical services, including hemodialysis and cancer care, to OFWs and their dependents suffering from chronic kidney disease and cancer.

The OFW Hospital is focused on transforming into a premier tertiary medical center, offering specialized diagnostic and therapeutic services that meet the unique needs of Filipino migrant workers. The management is also working towards obtaining licensing as a Medical Facility for Overseas Workers and Seafarers, establishing a 24/7 OFW Hospital Operation Center for medical repatriation, and receiving the Center for Excellence Award from PhilHealth.

Since its inauguration in 2022, the OFW Hospital has been the first and only medical facility in the Philippines dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare to OFWs and their families.