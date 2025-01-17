Latest NewsLifestyleNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Cebu Pacific now offers Manila to Sapporo, Japan route

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago

Odori park in Sapporo, Japan.

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific now operates flights from Manila to Sapporo, Japan, becoming the first airline to offer this route.

In an announcement on January 16, 2025, Cebu Pacific revealed that its direct flights between Manila and Sapporo will operate thrice a week: every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Flights departing from Ninoy Aquino International Airport will leave at 11:15 a.m. and arrive in Sapporo at 5:25 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, flights from the New Chitose International Airport in Japan will leave at 6:25 p.m. and return to Manila at 11:20 p.m. (local time).

Sapporo is Cebu Pacific’s fifth offered destination in Japan after Tokyo (Narita), Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka. The city is usually hailed as “Japan’s Winter Capital” famous for its mountains, skiing, and annual Sapporo Snow Festival, which features huge ice sculptures.

