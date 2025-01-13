UAE sends three humanitarian aid convoys to Gaza

Three convoys carrying relief and medical aid from the UAE successfully crossed into the Gaza Strip via Egypt’s Rafah Border Crossing last week, state news agency WAM reported.

The convoys, part of the country’s “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” consisted of 35 trucks loaded with over 248.9 tons of humanitarian supplies, including more than 100 tons of medical equipment such as dialysis machines, ultrasound devices, resuscitation kits, wheelchairs, and respiratory masks, along with various medications and medical consumables.

In addition to medical aid, the shipments included food supplies, shelter tents, flour, and other critical items.

With this latest delivery, the total number of aid convoys entering Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has reached 153, comprising 2,391 trucks in total, WAM said, adding that the humanitarian aid delivered by the UAE to Gaza thus far has exceeded 29,274 tons.

“During this week, several medical aid convoys carrying more than 100 tons of medications, and medical equipment and consumables were dispatched,” Fadel bin Arhama Al Shamsi, a representative of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, was quoted as saying in the WAM report.

Al Shamsi ensured these medical supplies’ adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety during storage and transportation.