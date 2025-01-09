No Filipinos seeking help in Los Angeles wildfires – DFA

Filipinos in areas hit by wildfires in southern California, USA have yet to seek help from the Philippine government, a Department of Foreign Affairs official said.

“There is monitoring. No Filipinos have reported needing help from the consulate,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said in a message to NewsWatch Plus.

In an advisory on Thursday, Jan. 9, the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said Filipinos living in Los Angeles County should prepare and comply with evacuation orders and monitor advisories.

It said it is also coordinating with local authorities to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the affected areas.

In a Reuters report, wildfires surrounding Los Angeles have spread to the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, after other fires in the area killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes and stretched firefighting resources and water supply to the limit.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 100,000 people.