CDO to assist family of OFW found dead in Kuwait

The local government of Cagayan De Oro has pledged support to the family of Dafnie Nacalaban, a 35-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was recently found dead in Kuwait.

CDO Mayor Rolando Uy assured the family that they would receive free transportation to Zamboanga del Sur to attend the burial of Nacalaban, who is set to be laid to rest in her hometown of Molave, where her partner and 14-year-old child reside.

Nacalaban, originally from Barangay Dansolihon in Cagayan de Oro, has been working in Kuwait since December 2019.

Her tragic death came to light when, on December 31, 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs revealed that her body was discovered buried in the gardener’s yard of her employer’s residence in Saad Al-Abdullah, Jahra.

She had been reported missing in October 2024 by her second employer.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) are coordinating the repatriation of her remains to the Philippines.

In response to the incident, CDO Representative Rufus Rodriguez filed House Resolution 2151, urging OWWA and DMW to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nacalaban’s death.

He emphasized that her passing underscores the significant risks faced by many OFWs, particularly domestic workers.