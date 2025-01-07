BI officers intercept scam victim at NAIA; warn against fraudulent immigration services

In a recent incident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers intercepted a passenger attempting to bypass the departure counters without proper documentation.

It was discovered that the individual was a scam victim who had been deceived into paying P120,000 for fraudulent assistance to illegally work abroad, as reported by the Bureau of Immigration in a news release.

The 27-year-old female, identified only by the alias “Amy,” was apprehended on January 2 while attempting to bypass immigration inspection under the pretense of being a tourist traveling to Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Mary Jane Hizon, chief of the BI Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section, Amy was unable to present her passport and boarding pass, claiming they were held by an unidentified man she had met at a restaurant near the terminal.

Upon further scrutiny, it was revealed that a photo of her travel documents contained a counterfeit immigration stamp.

Amy admitted that she had been lured by a Facebook post advertising immigration escort services and had made multiple online bank transfers totaling P120,000 to secure this supposed assistance.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado expressed concern that Amy may have been in contact with a mail-order bride syndicate, noting that her plan to meet an unknown man in Bangkok raised significant red flags.

“This case highlights the dangers of illegal schemes that prey on vulnerable individuals seeking better opportunities,” Viado was quoted as saying in the news release. He urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to proper immigration procedures to avoid falling victim to such predators.

Following the incident, Amy was referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further assistance.