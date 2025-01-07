Bersamin: Martial Law, Term Extension Not on Marcos’ Mind

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has dismissed claims that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering declaring martial law or extending his term following the reorganization of the National Security Council (NSC).

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque suggested on social media that Marcos might be contemplating a martial law declaration, similar to his father’s imposition of martial law in 1972.

Roque questioned why certain former leaders, including Vice President Sara Duterte and former Presidents Rodrigo Duterte, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Joseph Estrada, were excluded from the NSC, comparing it to the events leading up to the 1972 declaration.

In response, Bersamin stated, “You know, if you’re constantly thinking about that, that’s malicious because the Constitution is very clear on when a president may declare martial law. I don’t think it is in the mind of the president right now.”

He emphasized that the president’s focus is on addressing key national issues such as the economy, healthcare, and his legacy projects.

Bersamin further added, “It’s not about martial law, it’s not about extending himself in power – no! He has no thoughts of that. He doesn’t even think in those terms. Malicious talaga is Mr. Harry Roque.”

Roque has not yet responded to Bersamin’s remarks.