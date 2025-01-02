Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH welcomes first ‘Gen Beta’ baby as 2025 kicks off

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago

Baby Alea Jayde, first Filipino Gen Beta, with mom Lea Mae Razo at Fabella Hospital on January 1, 2025. (Courtesy of Danny Pata via Manila Standard)

The Philippines welcomes its first ‘Gen Beta’ (2025–2039) baby, marking the start of a new generation.

According to the Manila Standard, the infant, to be named Alea Jayde, was born exactly at midnight on January 1, 2025.

The baby was delivered after 13 hours of labor by 27-year-old first-time mom Lea Mae Razo at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila.

Babies who are born from 2025 to 2039 are considered part of the ‘Generation Beta,’ the first generation raised in an era dominated by Generative AI.

Here is a list of generation names by birth year:

  • The Greatest Generation (GI Generation): 1901–1927
  • The Silent Generation: 1928–1945
  • Baby Boom Generation (Boomers): 1946–1964
  • Generation X: 1965–1980
  • Millennial Generation (Generation Y): 1981–1996
  • Generation Z (iGen): 1997–2010
  • Generation Alpha: 2010-2024
  • Generation Beta: 2025-2039

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 2025 01 02T094808.008

Dennis Trillo reflects on first MMFF award win as he bags another Best Actor honor

38 mins ago
Tropical Island in Baganga Davao Oriental. Philippines. stock photo

DOT welcomes Japan’s lowering of travel advisory in parts of Mindanao

1 hour ago
Ybeth Template 2025 01 01T165144.569

National Museum of the Philippines now open every day of the week

18 hours ago
Philippine peso istock

Minimum wage increase in PH benefits nearly 5M workers in private sector

18 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button