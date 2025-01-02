PH welcomes first ‘Gen Beta’ baby as 2025 kicks off

The Philippines welcomes its first ‘Gen Beta’ (2025–2039) baby, marking the start of a new generation.

According to the Manila Standard, the infant, to be named Alea Jayde, was born exactly at midnight on January 1, 2025.

The baby was delivered after 13 hours of labor by 27-year-old first-time mom Lea Mae Razo at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Santa Cruz, Manila.

Babies who are born from 2025 to 2039 are considered part of the ‘Generation Beta,’ the first generation raised in an era dominated by Generative AI.

Here is a list of generation names by birth year: