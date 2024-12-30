Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

AKAP can be used for vote buying – group

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

Renee Co, Kabataan Partylist spokesperson, joins fellow protesters while holding a blue sign calling for change. Photo Courtesy: Kabataan Partylist

The Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) can be used for vote buying as the May 2025 polls near, the Kabataan Partylist said on Monday, Dec. 30.

The AKAP is a cash assistance to minimum wage earners. Lawmakers agreed to allocate funding for the program.

For Kabataan, a wage hike is more suitable for struggling workers instead of AKAP.

“If Congress really cared for the welfare of the underpaid and overworked labor force, which is the main target of the AKAP, it would have legislated wage hikes and reforms… Pwede siyang [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.] maglabas lang ng executive order at pwede nang dagdagan ang sahod, across the board, nationwide. Bakit di natin to gawin?” Kabataan Partylist spokesperson Renee Co said in a statement.

“Lumalabas na wala talagang pakialam ang mga hinalal na opisyal sa mga kababayan nating manggagawa unless magagamit nila ang suporta nila sa 2025 elections,” she stressed.

Co noted that wage hike proposals remain idle in Congress.

Marcos has signed the 2025 national budget, which includes conditional implementation for AKAP.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bongbong Marcos. Photo Courtesy. Bongbong Marcos

Marcos keeps AKAP, holds fund release pending guidelines

9 seconds ago
Kuwaiti City

PH calls death of Kuwaiti child involving OFW an isolated case

59 mins ago
Dongyan

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

2 hours ago
472102383 998835922274993 8591502558210331816 n

MMFF four-day gross sales higher than last year 

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button