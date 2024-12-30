Abu Dhabi aims to break Guinness World Record with 53-minute fireworks show

Abu Dhabi is set to dazzle with a 53-minute fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, aiming to break a Guinness World Record.

And that’s just the beginning— the emirate is also targeting five additional Guinness World Records, promising an unforgettable New Year’s Eve for residents and visitors alike.

This record-breaking New Year’s Eve will feature a 53-minute fireworks spectacle and a 6,000-drone show that will light up the sky with the world’s largest “Happy New Year” message synchronized to music.

As outlined in a Platinumlist guide, here are the six Guinness World Records the emirate aims to shatter:

Longest fireworks display: Over 53 minutes of continuous fireworks, marking the largest display globally.

Over 53 minutes of continuous fireworks, marking the largest display globally. Longest drone show: A 20-minute performance involving 6,000 drones.

A 20-minute performance involving 6,000 drones. Largest aerial images: Stunning visuals created using more than 3,000 drones.

Stunning visuals created using more than 3,000 drones. Drone-synchronized message: A display of 3,000 drones spelling out “Happy New Year.”

A display of 3,000 drones spelling out “Happy New Year.” Largest music-drone show: A perfectly synchronized performance of drones and music.

A perfectly synchronized performance of drones and music. Ultimate fireworks spectacle: An unparalleled display in terms of quantity, design, and duration.

Timings

According to WAM, the grand finale of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will be nothing short of spectacular! The 6,000-drone show will take center stage with a breathtaking 20-minute performance starting at 11:40 PM, followed by the much-anticipated 53-minute fireworks display at exactly midnight.

No worries for early birds or those who can’t stay up late! Hourly fireworks will light up the skies from 6 PM onwards. Traditional bands will also kick off their performances from 2 PM onwards at the Heritage Village Square, the Department of Culture and Tourism Pavilion, and other festival venues.

Visitors can also enjoy a dazzling laser and light show at the Emirates Fountain stage, featuring 4,000 nozzles and 80 advanced laser systems, painting Al Wathba’s skyline with mesmerizing lights and colors in sync with music. To top it all off, over 100,000 balloons will be released into the sky for an unforgettable celebration.

Tickets are available for just AED 50 on the festival’s website.

Enjoy an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, ka-TFTs in Abu Dhabi!