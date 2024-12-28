Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

IIEE-UAE Chapter holds successful 7th blood donation drive in Dubai

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IIEE – UAE) successfully held its 7th Blood Donation Drive on December 22, 2024, at the Dubai Health Authority Headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

In partnership with Prime Medical Center, this initiative is part of the chapter’s ongoing effort to address the critical need for blood donors in the community.

The event received tremendous support from various organizations and community groups, whose participation significantly enhanced its impact, including:

– Tambutso Riders
– Heroes Elite Central Dubai Eagles Club – Heroes Kingdom
– Heroes Elite International Eagles Club – Heroes Kingdom
– Heroes Elite Alpha Lady Eagles Club International – Heroes Kingdom
– UAE El de Calidad Eagles Club
– Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers (PSME)

The IIEE-UAE Chapter extends its heartfelt thanks to all the donors, volunteers, and partner organizations whose efforts made this event a great success. Their unwavering commitment continues to reflect the true spirit of compassion and community.

See the photos below:

