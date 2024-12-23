Kaya ba humabol sa Noche Buena? How much are flights from UAE to PH for the holidays?

For many Filipinos, nothing beats celebrating Christmas and New Year’s Day with family in the Philippines. But if you’re booking your flight last minute, there’s likely a good reason for the delay. Maybe your boss just approved your vacation leave or you received an unexpected Christmas bonus that gave your travel budget a boost. Whatever the reason, it’s important to carefully consider the costs before finalizing your flight.

If you’re hoping to catch up with your loved ones for Noche Buena in the Philippines, The Filipino Times is here to help you navigate your last-minute travel options. We’ve looked into flight choices from Dubai to the Philippines, focusing on major airlines catering to OFWs. For this guide, we’ve considered round-trip flights departing either December 23 or 24 and returning on January 4, giving you more time to spend with family during the holiday season.

So, if you’re eager to join the Noche Buena celebration, how much will it cost to book a flight now?

Direct Flights

1. Emirates:

With Emirates, Economy Class options are fully booked, leaving Business Class as your only choice. Priced from AED 16,590 to AED 20,830, it’s the most affordable option for Business Class travelers during this period. Seats are still available at varying times, but schedules may change frequently. It’s best to keep an eye on updates to secure your preferred flight.

2. Cebu Pacific:

Cebu Pacific offers round-trip tickets ranging from AED 8,483 to AED 9,203, depending on your preferred schedule—whether flying late at night on December 23 or early morning on December 24 to make it in time for Noche Buena. For more affordable options, consider booking your return flight from January 6 onward, as weekday departures typically cost less than weekend flights.

3. Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines offers Economy Class tickets ranging from AED 7,520 to AED 7,980, depending on your preferred departure time. The most expensive option is a late afternoon flight on December 23. Alternatively, you can fly on December 24, but this will get you to the Philippines on December 25, meaning you’ll miss Noche Buena. However, you’ll still arrive in time to celebrate Christmas Day!

4. Etihad:

For Etihad, the lowest fare available from Dec 24 to Jan 4 is AED 5,235 for an Economy flight without checked baggage. If you need a 30kg checked baggage allowance, you can add it for an additional AED 100.

On the other hand, some Filipinos prefer layover flights as long-haul flights can sometimes be tiring. A stopover breaks up the journey, allowing travelers to rest and stretch before continuing their trip. While you might not make it in time for Noche Buena in the Philippines, your return trip to Dubai might be more relaxed without the rush. Here are some layover options for your return journey from the Philippines to Dubai.

Stopover Flights

1. Singapore Airlines

With Singapore Airlines, you can choose a stopover in Singapore, flying out on December 24 and arriving in the Philippines on December 25. For your return journey, you can opt for another stopover in Singapore, with a departure from the Philippines on January 4 and an arrival back in Dubai on January 5. Ticket prices range from AED 7,490 to AED 8,000, depending on your selected package options.

2. Oman Air

For Oman Air, you can enjoy a stopover in Muscat, with prices ranging from AED 7,140 to AED 7,950. You’ll arrive in the Philippines late on December 24th, just in time for Christmas celebrations. Keep in mind that stopover durations can be as long as 14 hours or more, giving you the perfect opportunity to relax and explore Muscat during your layover.

3. Cathay Pacific

With Cathay Pacific, you can enjoy a stopover in Hong Kong for up to 20 hours, with prices ranging from AED 10,890 to AED 11,320. This extended stopover gives you plenty of time to explore the city and even shop for Christmas gifts for your family before heading to the Philippines. The package includes meals and allows for one 23kg checked bag.

You can also consider one-way tickets or opt for layover flights, but if you’re returning to work right after New Year, a round-trip ticket might be your best bet to get back on time.

Now that you know the flight rates, can you still catch up to Noche Buena last minute? Maybe you can ask ‘bunso’ to save you a plate?

Planning a trip to the Philippines always requires careful thought, and last-minute bookings come with their own set of challenges. If you’re scrambling to catch up to Noche Buena, we wish you the best of luck and a smooth journey!