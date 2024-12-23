Immigration officers in PH now allowed to greet travelers during holiday season, says Bureau of Immigration

Immigration officers at Philippine airports can now greet travelers as part of the holiday spirit, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced. This change aims to align with Filipino traditions of warmth and hospitality during Christmas.

However, officers are still prohibited from accepting gifts, according to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

During a public briefing, Sandoval explained that greeting travelers is part of the country’s culture, especially during the festive season.

“It’s a different thing nowadays for this Christmas season. Frontline immigration officers are now allowed to extend holiday greetings because we saw that being warm and welcoming is part of the Filipino culture,” she said.

The BI spokesperson also emphasized that while greetings are encouraged, no gifts, tokens, or any other form of exchange should be accepted by the officers.

“There’s nothing wrong with greeting, as long as the immigration officers will not accept any gifts or tokens from the traveling passengers,” Sandoval clarified.

To ensure inclusivity and respect, Sandoval reminded frontline personnel to keep their greetings neutral and welcoming, so all travelers, regardless of their background or faith, feel comfortable.

She also suggested that travelers consider offering kind words instead of gifts during the holiday season.

“Instead of gifts or tokens, it would be better for the traveling public to request our frontliners to extend their sincere greetings this holiday season,” she added.

The BI also projected a high volume of passengers this holiday season, expecting approximately 110,000 arrivals and departures daily across the country’s airports.