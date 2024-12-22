UAE sends winter clothes, food to Gaza

The UAE has dispatched three humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip, delivering a total of 28,002.5 tonnes of vital assistance to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys comprised 30 trucks loaded with over 495.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including winter clothing, food supplies, and essential items.

This marks a total of 144 humanitarian aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip, comprising 1,273 trucks loaded with essential supplies.

The humanitarian aid from the UAE entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt, reinforcing the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine.

This effort is part of the ongoing humanitarian initiative, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, dedicated to delivering crucial aid to the Palestinian people. The UAE remains steadfast in addressing essential needs to ease the hardships faced by Gaza residents, particularly the most vulnerable groups.