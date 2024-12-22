Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE sends winter clothes, food to Gaza

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: WAM

The UAE has dispatched three humanitarian aid convoys to the Gaza Strip, delivering a total of 28,002.5 tonnes of vital assistance to support the Palestinian people.

The convoys comprised 30 trucks loaded with over 495.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including winter clothing, food supplies, and essential items.

This marks a total of 144 humanitarian aid convoys sent by the UAE to the Gaza Strip, comprising 1,273 trucks loaded with essential supplies.

The humanitarian aid from the UAE entered the Gaza Strip via the Rafah Border Crossing in Egypt, reinforcing the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting Palestine.

This effort is part of the ongoing humanitarian initiative, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, dedicated to delivering crucial aid to the Palestinian people. The UAE remains steadfast in addressing essential needs to ease the hardships faced by Gaza residents, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

truck ban Courtesy. WAM 2

UAE to implement truck ban on major roads starting January 2025

1 hour ago
NutriAsia Dec 2024

Bring Filipino Christmas closer with UFC Sweet Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce

12 hours ago
CSA Article 1200x630PX

Ultimate winter escape: China Southern Airlines offers Middle East Mega Sale!

14 hours ago
KELA Template 4

McDonald’s UAE launches the McCrispy: A crunch like no other

17 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button