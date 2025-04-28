Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai tops global list for solo female travelers in 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai has been named the top city in the world for solo female travelers.

According to a new report by InsureMyTrip, the city scored an overall 7.71 stars out of 10 based on safety, tourism quality, and gender equality.

The report highlighted that Dubai scored 86.23 out of 100 for women feeling safe and 83.11 out of 100 for feeling safe walking alone at night. These are the highest safety scores among all cities included in the study.

In terms of gender equality, Dubai earned 0.713 out of 1, while it received 0.868 out of 1 in the Women, Peace, and Security Index.

Dubai also stood out in tourism, with hotels rated 4.26 out of 5 and activities rated 4.58 out of 5. It has over 35 million mentions on TikTok, showing its popularity among travelers worldwide.

While Dubai is considered one of the more expensive destinations, with an average cost of $289 or around AED 1,060 per day, it remains a top choice due to its safety and wide range of attractions.

Following Dubai on the list are Krakow (2nd), Madrid (3rd), Munich (4th), Chiang Mai (5th), Lisbon (6th), Prague (7th), Vienna (8th), Singapore (9th), and Heraklion (10th).

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

vancouver police istock

Suspect charged after deadly car attack at Filipino festival in Vancouver

2 hours ago
DMW

DMW, IOM meet to boost support for OFWs

3 hours ago
Unisat main photo

Fundador, Emperador and more Filipino favorites on huge sale at Unisat Ajman!

4 hours ago
492741883 716490634057231 1951428572249574173 n

Abalos, pinuri ang MWO-Dubai sa pagpapabilis ng proseso ng contract verification para sa OFWs

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button