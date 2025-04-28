Dubai tops global list for solo female travelers in 2025

Dubai has been named the top city in the world for solo female travelers.

According to a new report by InsureMyTrip, the city scored an overall 7.71 stars out of 10 based on safety, tourism quality, and gender equality.

The report highlighted that Dubai scored 86.23 out of 100 for women feeling safe and 83.11 out of 100 for feeling safe walking alone at night. These are the highest safety scores among all cities included in the study.

In terms of gender equality, Dubai earned 0.713 out of 1, while it received 0.868 out of 1 in the Women, Peace, and Security Index.

Dubai also stood out in tourism, with hotels rated 4.26 out of 5 and activities rated 4.58 out of 5. It has over 35 million mentions on TikTok, showing its popularity among travelers worldwide.

While Dubai is considered one of the more expensive destinations, with an average cost of $289 or around AED 1,060 per day, it remains a top choice due to its safety and wide range of attractions.

Following Dubai on the list are Krakow (2nd), Madrid (3rd), Munich (4th), Chiang Mai (5th), Lisbon (6th), Prague (7th), Vienna (8th), Singapore (9th), and Heraklion (10th).