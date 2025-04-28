Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Suspect charged after deadly car attack at Filipino festival in Vancouver

Camille Quirino2 hours ago

A man has been charged with murder after driving an SUV into a crowd during a Filipino community block party in Vancouver, Canada, killing 11 people and injuring more than two dozen others.

The victims were aged between 5 and 65 years old.

Vancouver Police arrested the suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30 years old, at the scene after bystanders and witnesses intervened to detain him. The incident happened during the celebration of Lapu Lapu Day near Fraser Street and East 43rd Avenue.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Lo with eight counts of second-degree murder, and he remains in custody after appearing in court. Authorities said the charge assessment is still ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Some of the victims from the Saturday night mass-casualty incident have not yet been identified. Mass-casualty means many people were harmed or killed in one single event.

The Vancouver Police Department has set up a 24-hour assistance center at the Douglas Park Community Centre for families who have not yet been able to reach their loved ones. They can also call 604-717-3321 to speak directly with a victim-liaison officer.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to contact Vancouver Police’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or to upload any photos or videos they have to the VPD’s online portal at http://vpd.ca.

