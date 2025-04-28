Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW, IOM meet to boost support for OFWs

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino3 hours ago

Courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) met with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to discuss stronger support for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families.

The meeting was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and IOM Chief of Mission Tristan Burnett at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City.

Discussions focused on providing wider services for Filipino workers abroad, especially in addressing mental health and other health-related needs. Both groups also recognized the growing effect of climate change on labor migration and worker mobility, which can influence why people move to find jobs.

The DMW and IOM explored ways to work together to make the migration journey safer and more ethical for Filipino workers. They highlighted the need for better protection programs, not just for workers but also for their families left behind in the Philippines.

During the meeting, the IOM also assured the Philippines of its full support for the country’s upcoming Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2026. ASEAN is a group of Southeast Asian nations working together on issues like trade, security, and labor.

The IOM reaffirmed its commitment to help the Philippines improve its migration policies and projects aimed at connecting with Filipinos abroad. Both sides agreed that stronger collaboration is needed to manage future migration challenges.

No specific projects were announced yet, but both the DMW and IOM promised to continue working closely to support Filipino migrant workers and address issues affecting them worldwide.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

