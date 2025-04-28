Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Dubai Safari Park announces Wild Fiesta event in celebration of Filipino culture and wildlife

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

For the first time, Dubai Safari Park is introducing Wild Fiesta, a unique two-day event dedicated to the rich culture and vibrant wildlife of the Philippines. Taking place on May 3rd and 4th, this immersive experience promises a memorable celebration for the whole family.

The two-day event offers an exciting blend of learning and entertainment, featuring themed activities designed to engage and educate visitors on the Philippines’ biodiversity. Attendees can enjoy captivating kids’ workshops, lively performances of traditional Filipino folk dances, and the chance to savor authentic Filipino street food favorites. Animal enthusiasts will delight in special keeper talks, delivered in both Tagalog and English by Dubai Safari Park’s knowledgeable staff. For a touch of fun, guests can also participate in animal-themed karaoke sessions, creating lasting memories in a festive atmosphere.

The Wild Fiesta experience will begin from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Asian Village, but guests are invited to join for a full day of wildlife adventures for a limited ticket offer of AED 29. Additionally, complimentary parking for all attendees will be provided over the two days, making this offer exceptional value for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Available exclusively for UAE residents visiting on May 3rd and 4th, 2025, a valid Emirates ID must be presented at the ticketing counter upon entry. For more information and a link to tickets, please visit: Dubaisafari.ae

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

vancouver police istock

Suspect charged after deadly car attack at Filipino festival in Vancouver

8 hours ago
tourist dubai istock

Dubai tops global list for solo female travelers in 2025

8 hours ago
DMW

DMW, IOM meet to boost support for OFWs

9 hours ago
Unisat main photo

Fundador, Emperador and more Filipino favorites on huge sale at Unisat Ajman!

10 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button