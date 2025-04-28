Dubai Safari Park announces Wild Fiesta event in celebration of Filipino culture and wildlife

For the first time, Dubai Safari Park is introducing Wild Fiesta, a unique two-day event dedicated to the rich culture and vibrant wildlife of the Philippines. Taking place on May 3rd and 4th, this immersive experience promises a memorable celebration for the whole family.

The two-day event offers an exciting blend of learning and entertainment, featuring themed activities designed to engage and educate visitors on the Philippines’ biodiversity. Attendees can enjoy captivating kids’ workshops, lively performances of traditional Filipino folk dances, and the chance to savor authentic Filipino street food favorites. Animal enthusiasts will delight in special keeper talks, delivered in both Tagalog and English by Dubai Safari Park’s knowledgeable staff. For a touch of fun, guests can also participate in animal-themed karaoke sessions, creating lasting memories in a festive atmosphere.

The Wild Fiesta experience will begin from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Asian Village, but guests are invited to join for a full day of wildlife adventures for a limited ticket offer of AED 29. Additionally, complimentary parking for all attendees will be provided over the two days, making this offer exceptional value for families and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Available exclusively for UAE residents visiting on May 3rd and 4th, 2025, a valid Emirates ID must be presented at the ticketing counter upon entry. For more information and a link to tickets, please visit: Dubaisafari.ae