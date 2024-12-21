Taiwan opens tourism information center in PH

Taiwan has opened a tourism information center in the country, aiming to become a gateway or platform to adventures in the self-governed island for Filipino visitors.

The center at 100 West Makati will be managed by the Taiwan Tourism Administration’s (TTA) Bangkok office. Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Representative Wallace Chow said that the facility will be a venue for Filipinos to plan activities in Taiwan.

“We can tell them the most beautiful places in Taiwan and the most delicious food in Taiwan,” said Chow.

Taiwan regards the Philippines as one of the most important markets in Southeast Asia. Records show that as of October 2024, 370,000 Filipinos have visited Taipei, a 35% increase from the 2023 numbers of 350,000 covering the same period.

“This is a big boost, I would expect that very soon we will have more than 500,000 Filipinos visiting Taiwan,” Chow said.

Filipino tourists have a 14-day visa-free privilege in Taiwan under a special arrangement until July 2025. Chow said that Taiwan continues to review its visa scheme for visitors.

“The Philippines has become the largest source of international visitors among Southeast Asian countries, so if I am the decision maker, I would say yes,” Chow said when asked about extending or waiving the visa requirements for Filipino visitors.

The Taiwan tourism information center will be open to walk-in visitors. It can provide information on travel requirements, newest attractions, and even help in crafting an itinerary.