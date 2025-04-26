Latest NewsLifestyleNewsTFT News

Teens who sleep earlier show better brain function, study finds

Teenagers who sleep earlier and longer may perform better in school and daily thinking tasks, a new study has found.

Researchers discovered that even small differences in sleep schedules could have a big effect on a young person’s mental abilities.

The study looked at over 3,000 teens and found that those who went to bed the earliest and had the longest sleep scored higher in reading, vocabulary, and problem-solving tests. These teens also had lower resting heart rates while they slept, which is often a sign of better health.

“We think that it’s the sleep driving the better cognitive abilities, in part because we consolidate our memories during sleep,” said Barbara Sahakian, a professor at the University of Cambridge.

The research was done by Sahakian’s team and experts from Fudan University in Shanghai. It used data from the U.S.-based Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, where teens had brain scans, took cognitive tests, and wore Fitbits to track their sleep.

The study grouped the teens into three sleep patterns. Those who slept the earliest and longest had an average of seven hours and 25 minutes of sleep. Even then, none of the groups reached the recommended 8 to 10 hours of sleep advised by sleep experts.

Experts suggest avoiding phone or computer use in the evening and staying active during the day to help improve sleep. Good sleep habits may support better memory, focus, and thinking skills, which can help teens in their studies and daily life.

