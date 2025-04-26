Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE, PH unite against crime with bilateral security agreement

Juanito Victor Remulla, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines (left) and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE (right). Courtesy: WAM

In a significant development, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE, met with Juanito Victor Remulla, the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government of the Philippines, in Abu Dhabi to discuss deeper cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting, held at the UAE Ministry of the Interior, also marked the signing of a bilateral security agreement. This agreement is designed to strengthen joint efforts in fighting crime and improve the exchange of best practices and expertise in policing and security between the two countries.

The signing of this agreement will see both nations working closely to tackle criminal activities, ensuring the safety of both citizens and foreign nationals in the UAE and the Philippines. It is expected to enhance law enforcement collaboration and improve the security landscape in both countries.

Present at the meeting were key officials from the UAE Ministry of the Interior, including Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Police; and Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department.

The meeting was an important step in the continued strong relations between the UAE and the Philippines, especially in areas critical to the safety of their citizens, including crime prevention, drug control, and public security.

Secretary Remulla was accompanied by a delegation from the Philippines, including Lilian de Leon, Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, and other senior officials, signaling the importance both nations place on this agreement.

