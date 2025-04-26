Palawan named world’s best island to visit in 2025

Palawan has been ranked as the number one island in the world to visit in 2025 by U.S. News and World Report, a well-known online travel and lifestyle publication.

Known for its clear waters, limestone cliffs, and underground river, Palawan continues to gain global attention as a top tourist destination.

In response, the Philippine Department of Tourism (DOT) said this global recognition shows what Filipinos have always believed—that Palawan is truly a paradise.

“This incredible honor affirms what we Filipinos have always known: that Palawan, with its pristine turquoise waters, towering limestone cliffs, majestic underground rivers, and rich biodiversity, is truly a paradise unlike any other,” the DOT said in its statement.

The DOT credited the local communities and tourism workers for helping maintain Palawan’s beauty, saying their efforts show the real Filipino spirit behind the tourism campaign “Love the Philippines.”

The agency also noted that the award supports the Philippines’ long-term goal of becoming a tourism leader in Asia, guided by the National Tourism Development Plan 2023–2028.