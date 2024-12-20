UAE to implement new EV tariffs starting January 2025

The United Arab Emirates announces the adoption of the recently introduced electronic vehicle (EV) tariffs by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

According to news state agency WAM, the EV tariffs will be adopted by UAEV, the UAE’s first government-owned EV charging network. The tariffs will be effective January 2025.

EV charging services have remained free of charge since the tariffs were first announced last May.

From January 2025, EV tariffs will be set at AED 1.2 per kWh plus VAT for DC chargers. Meanwhile, those who use AC chargers will face EV tariffs at AED 0.70 per kWH plus VAT.

To make things more convenient for users, UAEV is introducing its user-friendly mobile application that can help users find their next charging station, live status updates, simple payments, and many more.

The UAEV is also rolling out a 24/7 call center to offer immediate and ongoing support to users.

By 2030, the UAEV network will expand to include 1,000 charging stations across key urban hubs, highways, and transit points, ensuring easy access for all EV users.