Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches surge in popularity, welcoming 1.5M visitors

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches have quickly become a popular destination since their debut in 2023.

According to WAM, the beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 have welcomed 1.5 million visitors in just 18 months.

Spanning a total of 800 meters, these night-swimming beaches offer services and facilities designed to ensure comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life for both tourists and residents. Moreover, these night-swimming beaches are accessible, especially to senior citizens and people of determination.

Some of these beaches’ facilities include floating chairs for swimming, fully equipped rest areas that comply with the ‘Dubai Universal Design Code,’ and enhanced technical features to boost safety and security.

To ensure safety for night swimmers, Dubai Municipality has installed an advanced lighting system, making the beaches safe for swimming 24/7. Additionally, electronic screens are set up in the area to display educational and public awareness content.

There are also qualified and trained teams of rescuers stationed on these beaches. The rescue team comprises an operations manager, an assistant operations manager, three rescue supervisors, and 16 trained lifeguards. All of them use modern rescue tools and beach bicycles.

The three night-swimming beaches, established by the Municipality in May 2023, have continued to draw both residents and tourists, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global entertainment hub.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino45 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Robin Padilla. Courtesy. Senate of the PH

Sen. Padilla advocates for legalizing medical cannabis in PH

32 seconds ago
UAE flag

UAE announces New Year’s Day holiday for federal gov’t employees

1 hour ago
banknote

BSP introduces P500, P100, P50 polymer banknotes

2 hours ago
Marcos Veloso

Too early to discuss Veloso clemency – Marcos

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button