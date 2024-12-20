Dubai’s night-swimming beaches surge in popularity, welcoming 1.5M visitors

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches have quickly become a popular destination since their debut in 2023.

According to WAM, the beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 have welcomed 1.5 million visitors in just 18 months.

Spanning a total of 800 meters, these night-swimming beaches offer services and facilities designed to ensure comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life for both tourists and residents. Moreover, these night-swimming beaches are accessible, especially to senior citizens and people of determination.

Some of these beaches’ facilities include floating chairs for swimming, fully equipped rest areas that comply with the ‘Dubai Universal Design Code,’ and enhanced technical features to boost safety and security.

To ensure safety for night swimmers, Dubai Municipality has installed an advanced lighting system, making the beaches safe for swimming 24/7. Additionally, electronic screens are set up in the area to display educational and public awareness content.

There are also qualified and trained teams of rescuers stationed on these beaches. The rescue team comprises an operations manager, an assistant operations manager, three rescue supervisors, and 16 trained lifeguards. All of them use modern rescue tools and beach bicycles.

The three night-swimming beaches, established by the Municipality in May 2023, have continued to draw both residents and tourists, solidifying Dubai’s status as a global entertainment hub.