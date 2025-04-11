Remulla admits giving green light to serve ICC warrant, fly Duterte to the hague

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed that he authorized the service of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte and approved his transfer to The Hague to face crimes against humanity charges linked to the drug war killings.

During a Senate inquiry into Duterte’s arrest and detention in the Netherlands, Remulla said the Department of Justice’s clearance was key to implementing the legal actions.

“In some ways, because I gave them the legal basis for all the actions that happened… I will admit it,” Remulla said, referring to the clearance to serve the warrant and surrender Duterte under Republic Act 9851.

Duterte was arrested and flown to The Hague on March 13 (Philippine time), where he was detained at the Scheveningen Prison. He appeared before the ICC via video link the next day as the charges were read.

The ICC has scheduled the confirmation of charges hearing for September 23, 2025.