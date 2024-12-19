PH Embassy in UAE, PCG Dubai to close for Christmas, Rizal Day, and New Year

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai have announced that they will temporarily pause their operations during the upcoming holiday season.

In line with Proclamation Nos. 368 and 727, both missions will be closed for a total of five days in observance of Christmas, Rizal Day, and New Year:

December 24, 2024: Christmas Eve

December 25, 2024: Christmas Day

December 30, 2024: Rizal Day

December 31, 2024: New Year’s Eve

January 1, 2025: New Year’s Day

However, the Embassy clarified that it will remain available to assist amnesty applicants from 8 AM to 3 PM on the listed dates until December 31, 2024, despite the suspension of operations.

“The ATN (Assistance-to-Nationals) and Consular Sections of the Embassy will be available to provide the necessary services for Amnesty Applicants Only on the above dates, except January 1, 2025, from 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM,” the Embassy wrote in an advisory.

The two-month amnesty program of the UAE is set to end on December 31, 2024.

Both the Embassy and the Consulate General will resume regular operations after the holiday break. The public is advised to plan accordingly and reach out for assistance before or after the holidays.