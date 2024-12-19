Dubai Metro to introduce new Blue Line by 2029

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) currently operates the Red and Green Lines on the Dubai Metro, but by 2029, the Blue Line will be added to the network, further enhancing connectivity.

As reported by Construction Week Online, construction for this expansion is set to begin in April 2025, with operations slated to start in September 2029.

The Blue Line will stretch over 30 kilometers and has 15.5 kilometers of underground tracks and 14.5 kilometers of elevated tracks.

It will then connect with the Green and Red Lines, particularly Creek Station (Green Line), Centrepoint Station (Red Line, previously Rashidiya), and Dubai International City Station 1 (Blue Line).

Once completed, the Blue Line is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on key corridors by 20%, boost the value of real estate around the stations by 25%, and significantly reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption, as the project meets platinum-grade green building standards.

After its completion, Dubai’s overall rail network will stretch to 131 kilometers, with a total of 78 stations, and 168 trains.