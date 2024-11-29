Travelers Tribe Masonic Club of Bahrain celebrates Thanksgiving with community spirit

The Travelers Tribe Masonic Club (T2) of Bahrain, led by President Archie Burdeous, marked Thanksgiving Day with a vibrant celebration. The event featured a unique Hawaiian theme, transforming the venue into a festive paradise that radiated warmth and gratitude, embodying the essence of community spirit.

This Thanksgiving celebration not only highlighted a significant milestone for the club but also underscored its renewed commitment to giving back to the local community in Bahrain. Burdeous emphasized the strength of the bonds within the club, noting how members support one another in fostering a spirit of thanksgiving.

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous holiday feast, featuring classic Thanksgiving dishes, as raffle prizes added excitement to the evening. Attendees eagerly engaged in the raffle, their anticipation creating a sense of unity and cheer throughout the event.

The success of this celebration sets a promising foundation for the club’s future endeavors, as T2 remains dedicated to serving its members and contributing to the welfare of others. The evening reinforced the club’s core values of building compassionate communities, not only in Bahrain but beyond.

The event also highlighted the club’s commitment to local initiatives and outreach efforts, showcasing its determination to make a positive impact. The gathering fostered strengthened relations between the Masonic club and the broader community, turning the celebration into a meaningful occasion.

As members recharged their commitment to philanthropy and community service, the event served as a reminder of the club’s mission to create lasting change. The Travelers Tribe Masonic Club of Bahrain, primarily composed of Filipino-Americans stationed at the US Naval Base Bahrain, continues to exemplify the spirit of giving and unity.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)