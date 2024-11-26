Sheikh Mohammed welcomes Marcos; says Filipinos are cherished in the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his visit to the UAE on November 26.

The Dubai Ruler reaffirmed the deep bond between the two nations, highlighting the contribution of Filipinos to the UAE’s success and development.

In a social media post, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the invaluable role of the Filipino community in the UAE, saying that over 660,000 Filipinos work in the country, contributing to various sectors, while more than 500,000 Filipino visitors travel to the UAE every year.

“It is a great pleasure to have received His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos today. Our relationship with the Philippines has been a continuous and stable partnership for fifty years,” HH Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We have over 660,000 Filipinos working in the UAE, and more than 500,000 tourists annually from the Philippines. They are among the distinguished communities, friendly, and committed to the country’s laws. They are always welcomed, and we cherish our relations with the Philippines,” he added.

Meeting with the UAE President

Marcos also held a meeting with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in vital areas, including trade, economic growth, and sustainability.

During his visit, Marcos expressed gratitude to the UAE for its ongoing support, including recent assistance in law enforcement and humanitarian efforts.

The UAE’s help in the apprehension of a sex trafficker for the Philippines, as well as its role in training the Philippine National Police, were among the topics discussed. Marcos also acknowledged the UAE’s gesture of pardoning 143 Filipinos during the Eid al-Adha celebrations and its contributions to disaster relief following the Philippines’ devastating floods earlier this year.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the UAE, not only in our shared efforts to combat crime and improve security but also in times of humanitarian need,” President Marcos said in a statement.

To further solidify their partnership, both nations signed several memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements in key areas, including energy transition, culture, and legal assistance.

